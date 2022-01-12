Kalo Gold Provides Vatu Aurum Gold Project Exploration and Geological Update

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICE

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / KALO GOLD CORP. ("Kalo", "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration and geological update of the Company's wholly owned Vatu Aurum Gold Project (the "Project") located in the Republic of Fiji.

Highlights:

Kalo Gold holds a 100% interest in the 367 square kilometers ("km 2 ")Vatu Aurum Gold Project that hosts a minimum of seven volcanic arc related calderas (see figure 1), ranging between 1 kilometer ("km") to 10 km in diameter in a geological setting directly analogous to the alkaline related low sulphidation epithermal gold deposits of both the Vatukoula and Tuvatu Gold Deposits. The giant Vatukoula Gold Deposit, or Emperor Mine, is associated with the 5 km wide Tavua caldera and has produced over 7 million ounces of gold since 1937. The Tuvatu Gold Deposit is associated with the 7 km wide Navilawa caldera.

Exploration on the Project has identified extensive areas of hydrothermal alteration, including silicification, argillic and propylitic alteration and several areas of intense clay-sulphate alteration interpreted to represent steam heated alteration associated with several low sulphidation epithermal gold systems (see figure 3).

Large gold and epithermal pathfinder element soil anomalies have been identified along with a significant number of gold in rock and trench sample results have identified fifteen named prospects including two known gold deposits which are open along strike and at depth.

Work completed to date in 2022 consisted of geological and alteration mapping, rock and trench sampling and a 992.5-meter ("m") three-hole diamond drilling program. Analytical results will be announced upon receipt of final certified assays. The Company intends to continue its methodical exploration approach to advance the Project with next steps to include ongoing field exploration and importantly a remote spectral geology and structural studies to integrate remote sensing data with the current exploration database to define and prioritize possible alkaline related, epithermal gold targets and with subsequent drill testing to discover an economic gold deposit.

Vatu Aurum Gold Project Summary

The Project sits within a 300 km long northeast trending extensional fault zone which hosts multiple Eocene age volcanic calderas associated with a volcanic arc. Several low sulphidation, alkaline type, epithermal gold deposits are associated with these collapsed calderas, extending from the Tuvatu Gold Deposit in the southwest, to the giant multimillion ounce Vatukoula or Emperor Mine to the Vatu Aurum Gold Project located in the northwest of Fiji (see figure 2).

The Project covers 367 km2 and hosts a minimum of seven caldera features with extensive areas of hydrothermal alteration, including silicification, argillic and propylitic alteration and several areas of intense clay-sulphate alteration interpreted to be representative of steam heated alteration associated with a low sulphidation epithermal gold system (see figure 3). Replacement silicification typical of a paleo water table environment representing the top or old surface of the once active hydrothermal system is also present. Exploration work conducted by Kalo during the 2021 and 2022 field seasons to date, in addition to the previous exploration work, has been successful in prioritizing several key prospects:

1. Wainikoro Complex

Gold in soil anomalies associated with a 3.3 km by 2.5 km silica and silica clay alteration zone

A 2.49 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold outcrop sample and 12 m trench sample averaged 1.0 g/t gold

A 24 m trench sample averaged 1.0 g/t gold, including 2 m @ 3.41 g/t gold

The Daloga Mine, which produced manganese and copper between 1956 and 19

2. Coqeloa Prospect

Situated in an analogous geological setting as Vatukoula (Emperor) Mine being a prominent caldera with significant structural complexity

Gold in soil anomalies associated with a 3.0 km by 0.5 km mapped silica clay alteration zone

Grab rock samples of up to 9.05 g/t, 2.22 g/t, 2.16 g/t and 2.01g/t gold

3. Mouta Prospect

A 330 m long NE-trending soil anomaly characterized by coincident Au-Ag-As-Sb-Hg-Cu-Pb-Zn

6.2 g/t gold, 645 g/t silver and 3.12% copper from rock grab sampling

3.06 g/t gold, 819 g/t silver and 1.63% copper from historical stockpile grab samples

A 47-tonne historical bulk sample with average of 14% copper

4. Qiriyaga Zone

Defined by a 3.3 km by 1.2 km gold in soil anomaly

Exploration has concentrated on the Qiriyaga Hill Gold Deposit and is limited to a 250 m by 150 m area to an average hole depth of 129 m

The Qiriyaga Hill Gold Deposit contains a near surface historical Inferred Mineral Resource (see new release dated 12.1.2022) of gold and is open along strike and at depth

5. Vuinubu Ridge Zone

Defined by a 1 km by 0.4 km gold in soil anomaly

The Vuinubu Ridge Gold Deposit is defined by 13 drill holes drilled to a maximum vertical depth of 100 m and contains a near surface historical Inferred Mineral Resource (see new release dated 12.1.2022) and is open along strike and at depth.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp, a gold exploration company, is focused on exploration of low sulphidation epithermal gold deposits of the Vatu Aurum Gold Project on the island of Vanua Levu (North Island) in the Republic of Fiji. Kalo holds a 100% interest in two Special Prospecting Licenses, covering 367 km2, located along what is known as the Pacific "Ring of Fire". The Ring of Fire hosts many of the largest gold deposits in the world. Historical exploration work includes 12,334 m of diamond drilling, concentrated on the Qiriyaga Hill and Vuinubu Ridge Gold Deposits and the identification of over fourteen epithermal gold exploration targets.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information contact, please write to [email protected]

