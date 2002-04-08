Palm Harbor Homes in Millersburg, Oregon Celebrates Key Production Milestone

MILLERSBURG, Ore., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm Harbor Homes, a brand of Cavco Industries, Inc. ( CVCO) (“Cavco” or the “Company”), announced today that its Millersburg, Oregon production facility has built its 15,000th home since the plant opened in 1995. On Tuesday, May 17, the milestone home – featuring the stunning Seavannah floorplan – rolled off the production line to be prepped for shipping by Homes Direct, a manufactured home dealer, to its new owners, Donnie and Tracy, in nearby Gates, Oregon. This new Seavannah model will replace the home they lost to the Beachie Creek fires on Labor Day 2020.



“We are extremely proud to reach this milestone as it speaks to the longevity and quality of our end-to-end manufacturing operations,” said Forrest Barnes, General Manager of the building center in Millersburg. “We wouldn’t be here without our dedicated team of professionals – from the people who masterfully design these homes to those who skillfully build them to those who subsequently sell them to our customers. Every team member plays a vital role, and we celebrate them all.”

The very first home produced by the plant 27 years earlier was started on March 31,1995, and thus began the mission to deliver quality, affordable housing to the Pacific Northwest as well as California and Alaska. Surviving the various housing cycles through the years has required Palm Harbor Homes in Millersburg to diversify by building homes for the Canada and California markets, expanding their region served. Recently, building capacity has been constrained by pandemic-related challenges, including a tight labor market and supply chain disruptions. Palm Harbor Homes is hiring to supplement its team of assembly builders to meet today’s strong demand for quality homes that people can actually afford to own.

New home designs like this 2,213 square-foot Seavannah model offer much to get the market excited, as it boasts three bedrooms, two baths and other features typically found only in the luxury home sector. The Seavannah plan enters from a recessed covered porch area and walks into a great room that includes a built-in linear fireplace and nine-foot-tall ceilings. The kitchen features an oversized island, wrap-around cabinetry, a raised serving bar and a storage pantry with a sliding barn door. A freestanding soaking tub, a walk-in tile shower with bench and double sinks provide a custom feel in the master bath. Laundry can be easily managed in the ultimate utility room that features a laundry tub, sink and folding counter.

For more information on Palm Harbor Homes, visit palmharbor.com; for Cavco Industries, visit cavco.com; for hiring information, visit cavcojobs.com.

About Palm Harbor Homes

For more than 40 years, Palm Harbor Homes has been setting the standard in innovative manufactured homes and modular homes. Creative floor plan layouts, attractive exterior options and the latest in interior options, upgrades and features have made us the “go to” partner for many looking for a fast, well-built home. Consequently, Palm Harbor has been honored to work with some of the best companies and productions that feature our homes or commercial structures as part of their project. Additionally Palm Harbor has often been awarded high honors by others in recognition of their accomplishments in home innovation, construction and design. As a member of the Cavco Homes family of manufactured and modular home builders, other honors and opportunities are also often in the news. https://palmharbor.com/.

About Cavco Industries, Inc.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. Additional information about Cavco can be found at https://www.cavco.com.