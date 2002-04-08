UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT'S REITWEEK: 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (:UMH) today announced that Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anna T. Chew, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Eugene W. Landy, Chairman of the Board, are scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference, to be held in New York City, at the New York Hilton Midtown.



UMH’s senior management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available live via webcast and accessible at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. The webcast replay will be available for 30 days after the presentation. Presentation materials will also be available at the Company’s website homepage.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 130 manufactured home communities with approximately 24,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062

