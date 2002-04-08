BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Steel Connect, Inc. (Nasdaq - STCN), Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE - DRE), Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (Nasdaq - CDEV), Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corpora

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Steel Connect, Inc. (Nasdaq - STCN)

Under the terms of the agreement, holders of Steel Connect’s outstanding shares of common stock will receive $1.35 per share in cash and one contingent value right (“CVR”) to receive their pro rata share of net proceeds, to the extent such net proceeds exceed $80 million plus certain related costs and expenses, if Steel Connect’s ModusLink subsidiary is sold during the two-year period following completion of the merger. The investigation concerns whether the Steel Connect Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the deal is fair to Steel Connect shareholders.

Duke Realty Corporation ( - DRE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Duke shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke share they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $26 billion, including assumption of debt. The investigation concerns whether the Duke Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the deal is fair to Duke shareholders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (Nasdaq - CDEV)

Under the terms of the agreement, Centennial will merge with Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC (“Colgate”). Colgate is valued at approximately $3.9 billion and is the deal is comprised of 269.3 million shares of Centennial stock, $525 million of cash and the assumption of approximately $1.4 billion of Colgate’s outstanding net debt. Centennial shareholders will hold approximately 53% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Centennial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the deal is fair to Centennial shareholders.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq - MUDS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Mudrick II, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Blue Nile, Inc. (“Blue Nile”), an online retailer of GIA graded, conflict-free diamonds, diamond engagement rings, and fine jewelry, and result in Blue Nile becoming a publicly-listed company. Mudrick II shareholders will retain ownership of 37% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Mudrick II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

