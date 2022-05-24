Wolters Kluwer Integrates Expert Daily Reporting Suite within VitalLaw

PR Newswire

The streamlined digital solution will provide users with instant access to expert analysis across several practice areas

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that VitalLaw, the new and expanded version of the award-winning platform formerly known as Cheetah, now includes Wolters Kluwer's daily reporting suite known as "Dailies" to VitalLaw public site. This integration will provide customers with access to reports, breaking news, and expert analysis on a wide range of legal and compliance topics and developments.

"We are committed to providing our customers with world-class content integrated with deep domain expertise," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Written by lawyers for lawyers, the Dailies' availability through VitalLaw extends workflow for our customers by taking them directly to VitalLaw, where they can also access additional information in their subscriptions."

With Dailies available on VitalLaw public site, users can customize their news by topic or jurisdiction, save searches for stories of interest, and track law firms and organizations in the headlines with the new "Mentioned Today" feature. Customers will also have access to forward information with special copyright permissions, encouraging collaboration between counsel and colleagues, as well as access all links from any mobile device without being prompted for username and password.

Built on a wide range of world-class content, Wolters Kluwer's VitalLaw is a cutting-edge digital research solution that empowers customers to bring profound impact to their organizations and clients. The platform provides customers with access to content-rich tools that enable faster answers and deeper insights to drive greater efficiency and better outcomes. VitalLaw provides expertise in antitrust & competition, banking & consumer finance, healthcare, intellectual property law, labor & employment, securities, among others.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

