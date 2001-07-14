Elastic Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability[1] for the second consecutive year. Download the complimentary report here.

Gartner reports that “APM and observability tools have become powerful analytics platforms that ingest multiple telemetry feeds, providing critical insight into application performance. The significant differences among the vendors mean infrastructure and operations leaders need to consider strategic monitoring choices.[1]”

Additionally, Elastic scored among the top 3 vendors in the Gartner+Critical+Capabilities+for+APM+and+Observability[2] across IT Operations, DevOps/AppDev, SRE/PlatformOps, Application Owner/Line of Business, and Digital Experience Monitoring use cases.

Elastic Observability provides customers with a unified view across their entire hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystem to quickly identify and resolve root cause issues with correlated traces, logs, and metrics. Built into the Elastic Stack and a part of the Elastic Search Platform, Elastic’s application performance monitoring (APM) solution gives organizations the flexibility to architect an observability solution optimized for their needs at any scale. Jaguar+Land+Rover+%28JLR%29, Zurich+Insurance%2C Citigroup, Sitecore, and thousands of other organizations use Elastic as their full-stack observability solution.

Elastic believes that its observability solution provides customers with a unified and open alternative to legacy APM products with the following differentiating capabilities:

An open, extensible, scalable platform to help customers ingest and store high-cardinality and high-dimensionality data at scale, optimize cost and performance, and break down silos with correlated metrics, logs, and traces in context.

One-click integrations via the unified Elastic Agent—including central management and policy configuration—to further simplify the ingestion of telemetry data while ensuring security at scale.

Powerful machine learning and analytics to deliver automated root cause analysis with innovative AIOps capabilities such as APM correlations and anomaly detection.

Flexible deployment models that allow customers to operate Elastic Observability closer to their workloads in the cloud or on-premises, delivering data sovereignty while lowering the total cost of ownership.

Native support for OpenTelemetry, reinforcing Elastic’s continued support of innovations in open source as an active CNCF contributor.

On Gartner® Peer Insights™ Elastic reviews include the following:

“Complete observability solution, well documented, and with clear licensing mode and expenses. It covers the main observability pillars: monitoring, centralized logs, APM, and uptime.” (read+the+full+review)

— Project Manager in the IT Services Industry

“I don't know how it would be possible to manage large scale production deployments without a tool like this, without the metrics, correlation, and monitoring provided by the Elastic Stack we would be blind [to] the operation of our systems and severely limited in our ability to respond to issues in a timely manner." (read+the+full+review)

— Technical Advisor in the Public Sector

“The Elastic Stack has truly changed the way we manage our platform. I can't imagine maintaining a platform of our magnitude effectively without it." (read+the+full+review)

— Senior Network Architect in the Carriers Industry

For more information, read the 2022+Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Application+Performance+Monitoring+and+Observability[1], Gartner+Critical+Capabilities+for+APM+and+Observability[2], and the Elastic+blog.

Supporting Quotes:

“Elastic APM enables us to dig into how clients use your products in granular detail and apply this knowledge to make improvements to our service,” said Alex Stewart-James, Director, Technical Product Management, Sitecore . “For example, using traces, Sitecore can quickly identify performance bottlenecks across the entire application stack and implement improvements with surgical precision.”

. “For example, using traces, Sitecore can quickly identify performance bottlenecks across the entire application stack and implement improvements with surgical precision.” “Elastic Observability gives people the opportunity to detect and fix root cause events quickly,” said Simon Ansell, Senior Director of Design, Engineering and Quality IT, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR ). “Critically, it can also be used easily by different business units with minimal IT or developer support. We don't need to send in a team of developers, which reduces strain on Jaguar Land Rover resources.”

). “Critically, it can also be used easily by different business units with minimal IT or developer support. We don't need to send in a team of developers, which reduces strain on Jaguar Land Rover resources.” “We are thrilled to be named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability,” said Sajai Krishnan, General Manager, Observability, Elastic. “We believe Elastic's recognition in this report, and positive movement on both the “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision” axis, validates our efforts to deliver new and innovative full-stack observability capabilities on a single platform.”

