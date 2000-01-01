Warren Buffett: Buy Quality at a Discount

Investor attitudes to stock market declinces can best be described as illogical. After all, a stock market decline generally prompts greater fear among investors that makes them less inclined to purchase shares.

However, lower stock prices are, in fact, far more attractive than higher prices. They enable investors to buy the same company at a more appealing price that offers greater scope for long-term capital growth.

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) Chairman Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has previously discussed his views on falling share prices. He said, “Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

Heightened risks

Of course, some investors may argue the stock market only falls because risks have increased. For example, they may state that high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical challenges in Europe mean companies now face a more difficult outlook that justifies the S&P 500’s 18% decline since the start of the year.

However, in reality, the future is always unpredictable. Threats to the economy’s performance and the stock market’s returns can emerge very quickly and without warning. Therefore, risks are omnipresent and may not always be factored into the stock market’s price level.

Furthermore, high-quality companies are likely to overcome periods of difficulty. For instance, companies with low levels of debt and high interest coverage ratios may be in a strong position to survive a period that includes a tighter monetary policy. Buying them while they trade at lower share prices further reduces risk because their market values include a wider margin of safety that accounts for the perennially risky nature of investing.

A long-term focus

Clearly, it can take many months or even years for the stock market to recover from a downturn. However, it has a strong track record of doing so, having recovered from each of its previous 26 bear markets since 1928. Investors who take a long-term approach to their holdings could be well-rewarded.

Evidence of this can be seen in Buffett’s track record. Berkshire Hathaway has generated an annualized return of over 20% since 1965 versus a 10.5% compounded annual return for the S&P 500. Although all of this outperformance is not solely down to Buffett’s focus on buying high-quality companies at low prices, his value investing strategy is nevertheless a key underpinning of Berkshire’s success.

Certainly, buying stocks that have fallen heavily in an era where the economy’s outlook appears to be more challenging may not feel like the right move. But it is a logical approach that has served Buffett and many other value investors well over a long period. The stock market’s cyclicality means investors who can accept short-term volatility in return for long-term growth potential may be handsomely rewarded.