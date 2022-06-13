IMA Wealth, Inc. Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

IMA Wealth, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

430 E DOUGLAS AVE WICHITA, KS 67202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 305 stocks valued at a total of $436.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(7.80%), BSCN(5.39%), and BSCM(4.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IMA Wealth, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, IMA Wealth, Inc. bought 324,849 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 631,456. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 06/13/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $44.6897 per share and a market cap of $26.82Bil. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.67.

During the quarter, IMA Wealth, Inc. bought 125,971 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 254,626. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 06/13/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $44.3 per share and a market cap of $19.07Bil. The stock has returned -9.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

During the quarter, IMA Wealth, Inc. bought 87,303 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 165,386. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 06/13/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $39.59 per share and a market cap of $13.03Bil. The stock has returned -19.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.93.

The guru sold out of their 62,506-share investment in NAS:ATVI. Previously, the stock had a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.76 during the quarter.

On 06/13/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $75.205 per share and a market cap of $58.80Bil. The stock has returned -19.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.26 and a price-sales ratio of 7.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, IMA Wealth, Inc. bought 95,077 shares of NYSE:AJRD for a total holding of 95,298. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.85.

On 06/13/2022, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc traded for a price of $39.25 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -14.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.