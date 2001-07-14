Schneider earns PepsiCo Asset Sustainability Carrier of the Year

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is pleased to announce the company has been honored as the PepsiCo Asset Sustainability Carrier of the Year 2021 by the international food and beverage company.

The award from PepsiCo recognizes Schneider’s more than 20 years of service and support in addition to the company’s sustainability commitments.

“We value our long relationship with PepsiCo,” said Schneider Senior Vice President and General Manager of Van Truckload John Bozec. “Being recognized for our service as well as our efforts to improve sustainability across the industry is a meaningful acknowledgment of the investments we make in our drivers, equipment and operations to constantly improve and reduce our impact on the environment. Both organizations have evolved and set ambitious goals to achieve in this area and we are on our way to those objectives.”

Schneider is committed to reducing emissions, with goals including reducing CO2 emissions 60% per mile and reaching carbon neutrality for all company-owned facilities by 2035. The company is also committed to the future of fleet electrification and increasing intermodal capacity to provide more lanes for sustainable transportation. Schneider also is a 12-time SmartWay Award of Excellence winner.

“Fleet decarbonization is critical to PepsiCo’s goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. That’s why we partner with transportation providers like Schneider who continue to make advancements in equipment and technology to drive better emissions,” said PepsiCo Vice President of Global Sustainability Roberta Barbieri. “With our scale, reach and the support of partners like Schneider, we can lead positive change at a systemic level, within and beyond our own value chain.”

As experts in the shipping industry, Schneider works with our customers to determine how transportation fits into their overarching emissions reduction goals, reviewing network optimization, reducing empty miles, consolidating freight and determining the right modes of transportation – whether dedicated, intermodal or utilizing multiple modes through Schneider Capacity StackingSM. Analytics-backed tools, such as Schneider’s FreightPower® digital platform, also help customers assess the most efficient transportation routes and modes.

Learn more about how Schneider is sustainably+driving+freight+forward.

