ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

12 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Mass., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. ( ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on July 8, 2022, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. ( ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

CONTACT:ATN International, Inc.
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
978-619-1300
