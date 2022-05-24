AutoNation Unveils National Advertising Campaign Driving Home "Go Be Great"

PR Newswire

Campaign reinforces AutoNation's longstanding record of excellence, made possible by dedicated Associates from coast to coast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, today announces a new national advertising campaign celebrating its Associates coast to coast and the embodiment of the theme, "Go Be Great!" "Go Be Great" is an aspirational message that amplifies the company's commitment to delivering an unrivaled Customer Experience and world-class Work Environment.

As the next evolutionary phase of AutoNation's, "What Drives You, Drives Us" Customer-facing ad campaign, the new "Go Be Great" messaging highlights the Customer Experience as central to AutoNation's industry-leading approach to automotive sales and service.

AutoNation's multi-million dollar, omni-channel media campaign, developed in partnership with AutoNation's Marketing Team, I Think Studios, and Zimmerman Advertising, features Associates from AutoNation's dealerships coast to coast and will run across media channels including TV, radio, print, online and social media. TV commercials will start airing on ESPN, CNBC and NBC leading up to the Indy 500© on May 29th, when AutoNation's 4X Indy 500© Champion driver Helio Castroneves will "Drive for Five," in his bid to be the first five-time (5X) Indianapolis 500 winner in the history of that race.

"AutoNation's 'Go Be Great' ad campaign characterizes the collective drive, ambition and determination of our Associates to be the best each and every day, leading the way in Customer excellence," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation.

To coincide with the new advertising campaign launch, AutoNation will focus on recruitment and retention in each of its markets. From retail sales and service technicians to corporate positions, AutoNation provides comprehensive benefits packages, extensive on-the-job training and opportunities for career growth, inspiring employees to "Go Be Great."

"Our Associates are our greatest asset, and we're currently in the process of hiring more talented individuals at all levels and skill sets who are motivated and inspired to excel in everything we stand for here at AutoNation," added Cannon.

AutoNation has been recognized for greatness by many Automotive Industry authorities. In fact, J.D. Power has awarded 129 of AutoNation's stores with the coveted Dealer of Excellence award, recognizing the best dealers in Customer Experience. In addition, Reputation, the company, reported that AutoNation has received more than a half-a-million Five-Star reviews, the most of any public or private automotive dealer group. Through AutoNation's DRV PNK initiative, the company is driving towards $35 million donated to fight cancer.

AutoNation has also created ONE AutoNation to ensure that Associates feel at home in an inclusive workplace, where differences are embraced and opportunities for learning, growth and leadership are abundant.

To view the new "Go Be Great," ad campaign video, visit https://youtu.be/W4icNsddLOE .

To find out more about careers at AutoNation, visit www.jobs.autonation.com.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

