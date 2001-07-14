Torrid Announces Participation in the Jefferies Consumer Conference

Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Consumer Conference, held at the White Elephant in Nantucket, MA. The fireside chat will be available on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Harper, will participate in the fireside chat.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.torrid.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the fireside chat.

About Torrid

Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. Torrid is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

