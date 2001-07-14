Blackstone Mortgage Trust Awarded NAREIT Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) today announced that it has received the 2022 NAREIT Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award, which recognizes communications and reporting excellence, for the mortgage REIT category. This annual award recognizes NAREIT corporate members that exemplify financial transparency and communicate with investors through comprehensive and clearly articulated information in the most efficient manner.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, said: “Delivering for our investors is a top priority and we are honored to be recognized by NAREIT for our transparency and accessibility. In addition to driving strong investment performance, portfolio growth and earnings, we are committed to providing best-in-class information to all our stakeholders and believe that open lines of communication are critical to our success as a business.”

The criteria for 2022 Awards consisted of online presence, SEC filings and IR practices. Learn more on NAREIT’s website here.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005804/en/