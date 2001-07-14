Ooma to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 22

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: The 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference, fireside discussion and one-on-one investor meetings

When: Audio webcast of the fireside discussion to be released at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on June 22, 2022 and meetings will be held throughout the day

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu

Where: Virtual/webcast via the conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com

The webcast will also be available for replay for 90 days from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ooma.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F.

Interested parties should contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected] for further details and meeting opportunities.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected].

