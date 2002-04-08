Talkspace to Participate in William Blair & Company's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace ( TALK), a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in William Blair & Company’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, including a presentation to be delivered at 12:20 p.m. ET that day.



The audio webcast and related materials will be available online at https://investors.talkspace.com/ .

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com/ . To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy/ . To learn more about Talkspace Psychiatry, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/psychiatry .

Contacts:

For Investors:

Mike Lovell

Senior Director, Investor Relations

515-771-1585

[email protected]