ACKRELL SPAC PARTNERS I CO. ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN DATE BY WHICH REDEMPTION REQUESTS FOR SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE UPON AN EXTENSION OF TIME WITHIN WHICH IT MUST COMPLETE AN INITIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION

New York, NY, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. ( ACKIU) (“Ackrell” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today issued a press release in which it advised holders of the subunits issued in its initial public offering, that Thursday, June 16, 2022 (and not June 17) is the date by which they must submit requests for redemption of shares of common stock underlying their subunits to receive their pro rata portion of the funds held in the trust account in connection with the stockholder vote on a proposal to extend the time the Company has to consummate an initial business combination from June 23, 2022 to September 23, 2022 (the “Extension Proposal”). The Company’s proxy statement dated May 26, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”) for a special meeting of stockholders to be held on June 21, 2022 (the “Special Meeting”), at which stockholders will consider and vote on the Extension Proposal, had stated that June 17 was the date by which redemption requests had to be submitted to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”), the Company’s transfer agent. The Company today also filed a Supplement to the Proxy Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to advise stockholders of the earlier date by which their redemption requests must be submitted to Continental.

Stockholders of record as of May 16, 2022 will be able to attend and participate in the Special Meeting online by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/ackrellspac/2022. Please see the Company’s Proxy Statement mailed to stockholders of record and available at the SEC website at www.sec.gov for more information.

About Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co.

Ackrell is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition in any business industry or sector, it intends to concentrate its efforts on identifying businesses in the branded fast-moving consumer goods industry. The Company is led by Chairman Michael Ackrell, Vice Chairman Shannon Soqui, Chief Executive Officer Jason M. Roth, Chief Operating Officer & President Stephen N. Cannon, and Chief Financial Officer Long Long.

