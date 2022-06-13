ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $188.00Mil. The top holdings were VIG(15.41%), QQQ(10.29%), and MINT(9.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 83,834-share investment in NAS:TLT. Previously, the stock had a 5.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.06 during the quarter.

On 06/13/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.2 per share and a market cap of $19.26Bil. The stock has returned -18.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 133,154-share investment in NAS:SHY. Previously, the stock had a 5.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.34 during the quarter.

On 06/13/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $82.13 per share and a market cap of $25.22Bil. The stock has returned -4.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV bought 49,101 shares of ARCA:MINT for a total holding of 177,682. The trade had a 2.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.66.

On 06/13/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.2 per share and a market cap of $11.35Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV bought 45,171 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 97,718. The trade had a 2.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.44.

On 06/13/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $93.03 per share and a market cap of $60.29Bil. The stock has returned -13.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV bought 62,114 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 133,324. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 06/13/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $56.5 per share and a market cap of $12.68Bil. The stock has returned -14.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a price-book ratio of 7.08.

