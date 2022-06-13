Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Paragon Private Wealth Management, LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 W. VINE STREET, SUITE 2201 LEXINGTON, KY 40507

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 110 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.09%), JPST(4.54%), and FXZ(4.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paragon Private Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Paragon Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QTEC by 26,009 shares. The trade had a 4.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.41.

On 06/13/2022, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd traded for a price of $113.81 per share and a market cap of $1.62Bil. The stock has returned -19.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a price-book ratio of 5.46.

During the quarter, Paragon Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 181,639 shares of ARCA:FXN for a total holding of 198,950. The trade had a 3.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.1.

On 06/13/2022, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $16.76 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned 58.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

During the quarter, Paragon Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 42,687 shares of ARCA:FXZ for a total holding of 62,817. The trade had a 2.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.3.

On 06/13/2022, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $62.9 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned 9.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.37.

During the quarter, Paragon Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 16,554 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 348,540. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.6.

On 06/13/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $103.67 per share and a market cap of $1,054.78Bil. The stock has returned -29.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-book ratio of 7.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Paragon Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTXR by 49,083 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.16.

On 06/13/2022, FIRST TR ETF VI traded for a price of $25.6 per share and a market cap of $120.32Mil. The stock has returned -21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR ETF VI has a price-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.90.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

