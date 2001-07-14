Stelco Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

Stelco Holdings Inc. (“Stelco” or the “Company”), (TSX: STLC) today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting (“Meeting”) of shareholders (“Shareholders”) held today.

The seven (7) candidates nominated for election to the Company’s board of directors, and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular, dated May 5, 2022, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Monty Baker 38,213,719 91.49% 3,555,549 8.51% Michael Dees 27,279,879 65.31% 14,489,389 34.69% Alan Kestenbaum 39,394,255 94.31% 2,375,013 5.69% Michael Mueller 38,565,208 92.33% 3,204,060 7.67% Heather Ross 33,255,711 79.62% 8,513,557 20.38% Indira Samarasekera 40,630,138 97.27% 1,139,130 2.73% Daryl Wilson 41,640,410 99.69% 128,858 0.31%

A majority of Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of a resolution to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders.

A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

About Stelco

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as uniform through-coil mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel service centres, which are distributors of steel products. At Stelco, we understand the importance of our business reflecting the communities we serve and are committed to diversity and inclusion as a core part of our workplace culture, in part, through active participation in the BlackNorth Initiative.

