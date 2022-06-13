Teleflex launches new Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline Catheter in Australia and New Zealand

Designed to help clinicians overcome catheter identification confusion

WAYNE, Pa., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today has announced the launch of an Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline Catheter in Australia and New Zealand. The addition of the pressure injectable catheter further enhances the Midline portfolio to meet the expanded needs of clinicians and is designed to improve patient safety.



The new, 20 cm Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline with brightly coloured yellow hubs and labeling, will help clinicians overcome catheter identification confusion, which can lead to infusion mistakes that can harm patients. Additional features include:

Available in 1-lumen and 2-lumen configurations

TaperFree design, which assures consistent French size from distal tip to catheter hub to reduce the risk of venous stasis. This design is aligned with INS standards to select a catheter with a 45% or less catheter to vein ratio from the distal tip to hub

Tray configuration designed to facilitate procedural efficiency

Arrow Ergonomic trimmer that allows multiple, precise cuts with its window for easy visualization of centimeter markings on the catheter

Additional sharps safety componentry to meet INS standards



“The design of this new catheter is a prime example of how Teleflex partners with clinicians to better understand their challenges and then creates solutions to help overcome those challenges,” said Alistair McKeon, Managing Director Teleflex ANZ. “We are excited to bring the Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline catheter to the market here in Australia and New Zealand, and to provide an expanded product portfolio that addresses various vascular access needs.”

The new Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline allows for pressure injection up to 5 mL/second through either lumen to mitigate diagnostic and treatment delays of having to replace a secondary device.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, LMA®, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

