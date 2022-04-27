Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
BRP ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

VALCOURT, QC, June 3, 2022

VALCOURT, QC, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual-only format. The meeting was broadcasted via live webcast. The webcast will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.

During the meeting, the Company acknowledged the departure from the Board of Directors of Mr. Michael Hanley and thanked him for his many years of contribution to the success of the Company. Mr. Hanley sat on the Board of Directors of BRP for the last ten years, nine years as Chairman of its Audit Committee and three years as Lead Independent Director.

At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 27, 2022 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Nominee


Votes
For


%


Votes
Withheld


%

Pierre Beaudoin


277,711,128


96.71%


9,446,848


3.29%

Joshua Bekenstein


271,160,966


94.43%


15,997,010


5.57%

José Boisjoli


284,298,784


99.00%


2,859,192


1.00%

Charles Bombardier


285,648,186


99.47%


1,509,790


0.53%

Ernesto M. Hernández


286,976,378


99.94%


181,598


0.06%

Katherine Kountze


286,976,873


99.94%


181,103


0.06%

Louis Laporte


285,649,838


99.47%


1,508,137


0.53%

Estelle Métayer


286,976,679


99.94%


181,296


0.06%

Nicholas Nomicos


286,864,558


99.90%


293,418


0.10%

Edward Philip


269,963,063


94.01%


17,194,913


5.99%

Barbara Samardzich


285,416,011


99.39%


1,741,964


0.61%

Changes to the Board Committees

Mrs. Barbara Samardzich was appointed as Lead Director of BRP to replace Mr. Hanley, and Mrs. Samardzich ceased to be a member of the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee. Mrs. Estelle Métayer joined the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee, while Nicholas Nomicos became Chairman of the Audit Committee and Mr. Ernesto M. Hernández joined the Audit Committee. As a result of the foregoing changes, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

Directors

Audit
Committee

Human
Resources &
Compensation
Committee

Investment
and Risk
Committee

Nominating,
Governance
and Social
Responsibility
Committee

Pierre Beaudoin


Member


Member

Joshua Bekenstein


Member


Member

José Boisjoli (Chair)



Member


Charles Bombardier



Member


Katherine Kountze

Member




Ernesto M. Hernández

Member


Member


Louis Laporte



Member


Estelle Métayer

Member



Member

Nicholas Nomicos

Chair




Edward Philip


Chair


Chair

Barbara Samardzich (Lead independent director)


Member

Chair


To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, including statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond BRP's control, including the risk factors disclosed previously and from time to time in BRP's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the United States, available on SEDAR at sedar.com or EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent BRP's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, BRP disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

