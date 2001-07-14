AMC Theatres'® Admissions Revenues for the Weekend of June 9-12 Beats 2019's Same Weekend as Moviegoers Flock to Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick

With multiple blockbuster titles performing well this past weekend, AMC Theatres® ( NYSE:AMC, Financial), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, saw its admissions revenues globally outpace the same weekend in 2019 by 15 percent.

Powered by the opening of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION and the continued success of TOP GUN: MAVERICK, more than 4.9 million moviegoers attended a movie at an AMC theatre in the United States and internationally this past weekend, June 9-12, making it the second busiest weekend of 2022.

The weekend success of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION comes on the heels of TOP GUN: MAVERICK’s record-setting Memorial Day weekend, and another example of a box office that continues to show positive signs of recovery.

AMC expects that there is more exciting opportunity in the weeks ahead, as several highly anticipated titles are set to open. Disney Pixar’s LIGHTYEAR opens this weekend, and is followed by ELVIS on June 24, MINIONS: RISE OF GRU on July 1 and THOR: LOVE & THUNDER, which opens on JULY 8.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC, said, “It is so encouraging to see AMC’s admissions revenues topping those of the same weekend of 2019, prior to the pandemic which so depressed our revenues in 2020 and 2021. Clearly, we are seeing positive signs for a continuing recovery of the theatrical box office. It started back in December of 2021 with the record-setting performance of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME, and taking off again in early May this year with the huge opening weekend of DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Then came the record-setting Memorial Day weekend opening of TOP GUN: MAVERICK, and now the impressive opening of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION. Having multiple blockbusters in theatres has helped push AMC to achieving another important milestone, beating admissions revenue versus the same weekend in 2019 by a wide margin. There is a wonderful quote from JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION that ‘Life finds a way.’ It is looking too that ‘Theatres find a way.’ ”

