Walmart and Miranda Lambert Bring Southern Hospitality to Customers with Exclusive Wanda June Home Collection

Today, Walmart announced its latest exclusive home collaboration with reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and three-time GRAMMY winner Miranda Lambert. Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert is now available only at Walmart.com.

Inspired by three generations of warm and sassy Southern hospitality, Wanda June Home is designed to help create a warm, comfortable, casual gathering place where everyone can feel at home – at the incredible prices Walmart customers can count on.

“Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny. They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand,” said Lambert. “The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women. I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life.”

Starting today, Wanda June Home will offer more than 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop and home décor items priced from $12.97-$170, with most pieces under $30. The inaugural collection is designed to mix, match and collect, with tabletop essentials inspired by Lambert’s own Southwestern retro farm kitchen, like the Vintage Stripe Porcelain Dish Set ($39.97), fun and feisty barware, including the Saucy Sippers Stainless Steel Stemless Set ($20.98), and home décor that features Lambert’s take on Southern charm – the Jersey Knit Fringe Pillows ($20.88) are a great example.

“The Wanda June Home line is a truly authentic collaboration that’s only available to Walmart customers, and we know they are going to love Miranda’s approachable, warm and charming take on entertaining essentials and home décor at fantastic values,” said Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president, Home at Walmart. “It’s our mission to build the easiest place to shop for home design by allowing our customers to save time, effort and money. The Wanda June collection is the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to expand and elevate our assortment to democratize style for our customers.”

Wanda June Home joins Walmart’s portfolio of popular exclusive product lines, including Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, Gap Home, The Home Edit, The Pioneer Woman, Queer Eye and My Texas House. Following this inaugural collection, new Wanda June Home items and collections will drop seasonally. Shop Wanda June Home now at Walmart.com/wandajunehome.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https%3A%2F%2Ffacebook.com%2Fwalmart and on Twitter at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fwalmart.

About Miranda Lambert

Available everywhere now, Palomino, the eighth solo album from Vanner Records/RCA Nashville superstar Miranda Lambert, is the latest installment in a storied career that has spanned seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 70 prestigious awards (including three GRAMMY Awards and a record-setting 37 ACM Awards) plus countless sales certifications, earning the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year praise from NPR as “the most riveting country star of her generation.”

Following 2019’s critically acclaimed release of her GRAMMY Award-winning album, Wildcard, the Texas native ushered in her next musical era with the recent release of Palomino lead single “If I Was a Cowboy” (currently climbing the Top 10 at Country radio), while also adding her voice to Netflix’s new season of Queer Eye with inclusive anthem “Y’all Means All.” Her co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town is currently underway and the 2022 TIME100 honoree kicks off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this September.

Her clothing and cowboy boot collection, Idyllwind, is a private-label brand sold at all Boot Barn stores nationwide and her home goods collection, Wanda June, is available now at Walmart.com.

Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit has raised over $6 million since its inception in 2009. The Foundation’s mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster. For more information, visit www.muttnation.com.

