VAALCO Energy Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

HOUSTON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy Inc. (: EGY; LSE: EGY) ("VAALCO" or the "Company")today announced today it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell Indexes Annual Reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022. Inclusion in the index will take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022.



The annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

George Maxwell, VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to accretively grow VAALCO and we welcome the enhanced visibility and distribution provided by our inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index as a way to broaden VAALCO’s awareness within the institutional Investor community. VAALCO is poised for continued success in this strong commodity price environment, with no debt and strong free cash flow generation and we remain firmly focused on maximizing shareholder returns. We are excited to join the Russell 3000® Index and believe that it is another significant milestone for VAALCO in 2022."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 63.6% participating interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 126 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For Further Information

Forward Looking Statements

