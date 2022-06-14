IFF's New Range of Label-friendly Solutions Helps to Reduce Food Waste, Addresses Naturally Sourced Antioxidant Supply Challenges

PR Newswire

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF is pleased to introduce its new GUARDIAN® family of products, an innovative line of plant extract-based formulations and synergistic oxidation control solutions. In food and beverage product design, controlling oxidation can help protect a product's quality, freshness, and stability.

The global food antioxidant market is projected to grow to USD 1.8 billion by 2025[1], thanks in part to rising demand for packaged food[2] as consumer lifestyle and preferences continue to shift. Nearly 64 percent of consumers in the US say they choose food made with clean ingredients and 42 percent agree that adding preservatives is a way to help reduce food waste.[3]And at a time when supply chain complexities exacerbated by the pandemic have reduced global availability of tocopherol, many food producers have been forced to search for an alternative in naturally sourced antioxidants to meet high consumer demand.

Designed to support the stability and quality of frying oils, GUARDIAN® SYNEROX HT can reduce frying-oil waste by a minimum of 30 percent.[4] It provides protection demanded by sunflower oil alternatives such as rapeseed, palm and soybean, and offers greater supply stability for food producers impacted by the global sunflower oil shortage.

Another solution, GUARDIAN® VITAGREEN LOD, uses proprietary technology without a chemical-synthesis step, enabling the incorporation of water-soluble green-tea extract in oil and fat-containing applications. Supported by rigorous testing in a wide range of applications, VITAGREEN LOD has proved more efficient than market-standard solutions.

"We have extensive technical data from laboratory tests and industrial trials that demonstrate effectiveness in our offerings, which we customize to fit customer needs, application and country-specific requirements," said Apostolos Papageorgiou, Food Protection product manager, IFF.

IFF's differentiated oxidation control solutions support more than product quality and nutritional value to the customer. They can also help producers extend their usage of raw materials during production, which may result in improved operational efficiency and increased sustainability.

Papageorgiou added, "Backed by science, our innovative solutions help food producers manage food oxidation and spoilage issues. By supporting food product quality, safety and flavor throughout their shelf-lives, our food protection solutions can help reduce food waste in the supply chain. And for consumers, our solutions can help deliver fresher, more nutritious food."

