Power Restored to Nearly 80,000 ComEd Customers Following Severe Storms

ComEd crews have restored power to nearly 80,000 customers throughout its service area after storms with heavy rain and powerful winds with gusts up to 80 MPH moved through northern Illinois on Monday night. The storm disrupted service to more than 125,000 customers. As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, approximately 47,000 customers remain without service, including customers across Chicago, Glenbard, Mt. Prospect, Elgin and the Maywood area.

Over 500 ComEd and contractor crews are working around the clock to get all remaining customers restored; 80 percent of customers will be restored by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. Customers are encouraged to contact ComEd immediately if they are experiencing a power outage or have a safety concern.

ComEd prioritizes attention on repairs that will bring back the greatest number of customers, and focuses on critical services, such as law enforcement, fire departments, hospitals and senior centers. Crews then move to restoration of individual outages. The following tips and information encourage customers to stay safe following severe weather:

If you encounter a power line, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661).

Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.

Check on elderly and other family members and neighbors to ensure their safety and make alternate arrangements in the event of an outage.

Customers can sign up for Outage Alerts at ComEd.com/Alerts or text OUT to 26633 to report their outage and receive restoration information about when their power may be restored.

ComEd also offers a mobile app for iPhone® and Android™® smart phones that gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage their accounts. In addition, customers can report outages through ComEd’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

