Ocugen Named Among Philadelphia's '2022 Best Places to Work'

MALVERN, Pa., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen , Inc. ( OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologicals, and vaccines, today announced that the Philadelphia Business Journal named the Company among the “2022 Best Places to Work.”



“This recognition validates our efforts to build a great corporate culture, since employees are the ones surveyed for this honor,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Ocugen, Inc. “We see this as an opportunity to highlight the great work we’re doing to improve health and bring innovative treatments to patients. Our people are the most important part of fulfilling that mission.”

The Philadelphia Business Journal partnered with Quantum Workplace to identify Greater Philadelphia’s Best Places to Work. This year’s list includes 76 companies from across the region, ranked by employee feedback. Nominated by the public, employees from each company were surveyed and the results were evaluated before creating the list.



Quantum Workplace’s survey measures each company’s culture and takes into consideration compensation, benefits and trust in senior leadership across five different categories based on business size. Ocugen is grouped in the Greater Philadelphia area’s medium-sized businesses (50-99 employees). Winners of each category will be named on July 28 at an awards ceremony in Philadelphia.

Career opportunities at Ocugen can be found on the Company’s website: https://ocugen.com/about/.

