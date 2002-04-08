EQRx Announces Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for Aumolertinib in EGFR-Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Marketing authorization application is EQRx’s first submission to a regulatory agency



Application is based on data from pivotal Phase 3 AENEAS trial in the first-line treatment of EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. ( EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced that the United Kingdom (U.K.)’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has accepted for review the marketing authorization application (MAA) for aumolertinib, a third-generation EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in development for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with activating EGFR mutations and for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC.

“This acceptance of the marketing authorization application for aumolertinib by the MHRA is our first regulatory filing and a significant milestone for EQRx,” said Melanie Nallicheri, president and chief executive officer of EQRx. “In the U.K., approximately 39,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, and about 10 to 15 percent of these patients have EGFR-sensitizing mutations. Given its promising clinical activity and tolerability profile, we believe that, if approved, aumolertinib would represent an additional and differentiated treatment option for patients in the U.K. who have EGFR-mutated NSCLC. We aim to expand access to third generation EGFR inhibitors and look forward to working with the MHRA as it conducts its review.”

The MAA is primarily supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 AENEAS trial that evaluated aumolertinib in the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC.1 Results from AENEAS were recently published in Journal of Clinical Oncology, and new data from the study on aumolertinib’s activity in central nervous system metastases were presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.1,2

In 2021, aumolertinib was granted Innovation Passport designation in the U.K. through the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) from the ILAP partner organizations including the MHRA. The ILAP was established in early 2021 to accelerate the development and access to promising medicines in the U.K., with benefits including the potential for an accelerated MAA assessment as well as rolling review and a continuous benefit-risk assessment.

About Aumolertinib

Aumolertinib is a third-generation, irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets both EGFR-sensitizing and T790M resistance mutations with high selectivity over wild-type EGFR.3 Aumolertinib is being investigated in several ongoing clinical trials, including studies in first- and second-line EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Aumolertinib is approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for both first-line and second-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC. Aumolertinib was discovered by Hansoh Pharmaceuticals, and EQRx has partnered with Hansoh Pharmaceuticals on global development of aumolertinib with the goal of expanding access worldwide. EQRx holds the development and commercialization rights to aumolertinib outside of Greater China.

About the AENEAS Trial

AENEAS ( NCT03849768 ) is a randomized, double-blind, multicenter, Phase 3 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of aumolertinib versus gefitinib as first-line treatment for adults with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study was conducted by Hansoh Pharmaceuticals and enrolled 429 patients who were randomized to receive either aumolertinib (n=214) or gefitinib (n=215). The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival as compared to gefitinib.1 Secondary endpoints include overall survival, overall response rate and safety.

About EQRx



EQRx is a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices. Launched in January 2020, EQRx is purpose-built, at scale, with a growing catalog of medicines in development in high-cost drug categories and emerging partnerships with leading payers and health systems. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system, EQRx aims to provide innovative, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRxInc, LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

