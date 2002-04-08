View Announces Second Terminal at DFW to Feature View Smart Glass and Environmental Sensors

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas and MILPITAS, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. ( VIEW) (“View”), a leader in smart building technologies, announced that its smart glass has been installed at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s new “High C” gates. DFW’s decision to incorporate View Smart Glass at the High C gates comes on the heels of a four-gate expansion at Terminal D, which opened last May. View Smart Glass is a key component of DFW’s strategy to transform travel and elevate the passenger experience.



Opened ahead of schedule on June 1, the project will add five newly renovated gates to Terminal C to meet future growth demands and delight passengers with amenities that benefit their health and well-being. View Smart Glass also plays an integral role in DFW’s plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. View Smart Glass uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, maximizing access to natural light and outdoor views while blocking heat and glare and reducing energy consumption from lighting and HVAC.

“At DFW, we have the ambitious goal of creating a sustainable airport ecosystem,” said Robert Horton, Vice President of Environmental Affairs at DFW Airport. “View’s smart building technologies are an integral part of our decarbonization and energy resilience strategy.”

DFW’s High C gates were the first aviation project ever to use a modular construction process by which engineers transported six fully prefabricated modules, including View Smart Glass and weighing up to 550 tons, a quarter-mile across the airfield and placed them within a half an inch of design specification.

“With the Terminal C expansion, we saw an opportunity to fundamentally reimagine the way we design and build airports,” said Khaled Naja, Executive Vice President of Infrastructure and Development at DFW Airport. “View’s mission and products directly align with our vision to transform travel in ways that benefit people and the planet, while boosting our bottom line.”

A study on daylight and views at DFW found that seats at gates with View Smart Glass were 15 degrees cooler than those with traditional windows, enabling passengers to spend more time and money at restaurants, bars, and shops within the airport. In a similar study on natural light and the airport experience , passengers who boarded at gates with smart glass were 68% more likely to report a higher satisfaction rate and rated the airport as 33% more modern, efficient, bright, and comfortable.

DFW’s High C gates also include View Sense environmental sensors, which continuously measure air quality, thermal comfort, lighting, and acoustics, all of which directly impact passenger health. DFW will be able to leverage AI-powered insights from sensor data to ensure a healthy and comfortable environment.

“View is on a mission to transform buildings to improve human health, address climate change, and create value for our customers,” said Kyle Smith, Vice President with View. “Airports across the country are recognizing the incredible value View’s smart building technology provides, and we are thrilled to deepen our partnership with DFW to define and deliver the airport of the future.”

DFW is part of a growing list of airports across the country with View Smart Glass, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport (PHX), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Memphis International Airport (MEM), Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN), and the recently announced installation at Missoula Montana Airport (MSO).

