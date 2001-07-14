Archer Appoints Tom Anderson as Chief Operating Officer, Urban Air Mobility

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced the appointment of Tom Anderson as Chief Operating Officer, Urban Air Mobility. In his role, Anderson will oversee and direct Archer’s planned UAM operations, primarily focused on establishing its commercial operating service.

As Archer forges ahead towards a new era of sustainable air mobility, Anderson’s deep experience in airline management, operations, and fleet maintenance will help the company commercialize a UAM service utilizing the eVTOL aircraft Archer is developing.

Anderson comes to Archer after three years at Breeze Airways, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he spent five years at ATR Aircraft as Senior Vice President, Programs and Customer Services. He also previously held high-level positions at Airbus, Virgin America and Boeing and was part of the initial launch team that took JetBlue from concept to its first flights.

“I’ve spent my entire career focused on developing and scaling commercial aviation operations. I’m thrilled to join Archer at this pivotal juncture to help the company continue to innovate and redefine the future of transportation,” said Tom Anderson. “I am looking forward to advancing the company towards its commercial launch, capitalizing on the company’s strategic partnerships and introducing the public to the benefits of urban air mobility.”

“Archer is dedicated to deepening its bench of aviation’s best and brightest talent,” said Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer. “We’re thrilled to continue this trend by welcoming Tom to the team. For urban air mobility to become a reality, it’s critical that we focus not only on building and certifying a great product, but also on creating the ecosystem within which our aircraft can operate. Tom’s appointment moves Archer one step closer towards bringing urban air mobility to the masses, and transforming cities for the better.”

Continue to follow along with Archer’s journey via www.archer.com.

