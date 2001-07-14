Wayfair Names Sanjeev Singh Sahni Vice President, Service Operations

Wayfair+Inc. ( NYSE:W, Financial), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced Sanjeev Singh Sahni has been promoted to vice president, Service Operations. In this role, Sahni will drive the strategy and execution of Wayfair’s North American Service Operations, including design, product, process and talent implementation that make Wayfair post order service operations best-in-class.

“Sanjeev’s extensive experience in strategy, logistics, product development, and customer service, make him well-suited for this new opportunity,” said Thomas Netzer, chief operating officer, Wayfair. “Under his leadership, we will continue to build upon our exceptional customer experience as we innovate and explore new ways to delight our customers.”

Sahni joined Wayfair in 2017 as the founder of International Supply Chain, focusing specifically on the Digital Forwarding and Logistics businesses. He has since led both the Customer Experience and Customer Service capabilities at Wayfair, where he owned the design, build, and scaling of Wayfair’s post-order customer experience.

“I am very excited to lead Wayfair’s operations and customer experience into a new level of effectiveness. As we increasingly leverage technology at scale, particularly the application of data science, we will continue to drive innovation and new breakthroughs across our world-class customer service experience. It is an honor to be leading the charge on this front,” said Sahni.

