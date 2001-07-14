DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation in Two Investor Conferences

DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated ambulance medical transportation solutions, announced today that Anthony Capone, President will participate In a panel discussion during the Cowen FutureHealth Conference on Wednesday, June 22 at 12:40PM Eastern Time. To listen to the live event, please contact your Cowen representative with interest.

Also, Stan Vashovsky, CEO will be participating at the 8th Annual Roth London Conference on Thursday, June 23. DocGo will be providing standby on-site medical services to conference participants as well.

