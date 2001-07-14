Southwestern Energy, Uniper Execute Supply Agreement for RSG

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN), the largest dual-basin natural gas producer in the U.S., today announced a multi-year, certified Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG) sales agreement to the North American subsidiary of Uniper, one of Germany’s largest publicly listed energy supply companies.

As part of the agreement, SWN will supply Uniper with RSG for its U.S. midstream gas portfolio that includes domestic distribution to downstream customers as well as natural gas to supply U.S. facilities for liquefaction and export to global LNG markets. RSG is a distinct natural gas classification that is verified for low-emission attributes and environmentally responsible production. The agreement represents the first RSG transaction for Uniper in the United States and its second in North America.

“Southwestern Energy is strategically positioned to supply the world’s growing energy demands with its responsibly sourced gas. We believe natural gas is foundational to a low carbon future, and that U.S. natural gas in particular plays a vital role in supporting global energy supply and security. This agreement further demonstrates SWN’s differentiated position to reliably deliver responsibly sourced gas both here at home and abroad,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited to announce this agreement with Uniper and pleased to provide a critically-needed and low carbon energy solution.”

SWN is a leading natural gas producer in the U.S., producing responsibly sourced gas from its operations in the Appalachia and Haynesville Basins. Its natural gas already reaches global markets through its existing transportation and firm sales agreements, including approximately 1.5 Bcf per day currently sold to liquefiers. Additionally, as an industry leading ESG performer, SWN is deploying continuous emissions monitors at each pad location to further improve and validate its emissions performance.

“Transparency in energy production practices is a growing market interest, and agreements like this one are key to deploying responsibly sourced solutions for customers in the U.S. and abroad,” said Marc Merrill, President and CEO for Uniper in North America. “Southwestern Energy’s reputation as a first-mover in RSG makes it a valued supplier in assisting our customers achieve their critical supply objectives in a responsible manner.”

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer and marketer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swn.com%2Fresponsibility.

About Uniper

Uniper is a leading international energy company, has around 11,500 employees, and operates in more than 40 countries. The company plans for its power generation business in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. Uniper’s roughly 33 GW of installed generation capacity make it one of the world’s largest electricity producers. The company's core activities include power generation, global energy trading and a broad gas portfolio, which makes Uniper one of Europe’s leading gas companies. In addition, Uniper is a reliable partner for communities, municipal utilities, and industrial enterprises for planning and implementing innovative, lower-carbon solutions on their decarbonization journey. Uniper is a hydrogen pioneer, is active worldwide along the entire hydrogen value chain, and is conducting projects to make hydrogen a mainstay of the energy supply. The company is based in Düsseldorf and is one of Germany’s largest publicly listed energy supply companies. Together with its main shareholder Fortum, Uniper is also Europe’s third-largest producer of zero-carbon energy.

In North America, Uniper conducts sales, trading and marketing activities across a range of energy commodities in all major markets. The company provides reliable solutions to assist customers in meeting their decarbonization and wider energy needs. Uniper’s North America operations are located in Houston, Chicago and Calgary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005883/en/