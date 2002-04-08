OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSX-V: SM; OTCQX: SMDRF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SMDRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We are pleased to announce that Sierra Madre has met the requirements to graduate from the OTCQB® Venture Market and its shares will now trade on the OTCQX® Best Market,” said Alex Langer, CEO of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver. “We have strong US investor support and we continue to increase our marketing and investor awareness campaigns in Canada, the US and Europe. Trading on the OTCQX® is a key element in attracting US retail investors.”

About Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether it contains commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]