Verint Partners Recognized for Excellence at 2022 Engage Global Customer Conference

Engage 2022 — Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, celebrated its partners across North America and Latin America and announced the organizations honored for their achievements in supporting Verint solutions and helping customers succeed. The awards were presented at Engage 2022, the industry’s premier customer engagement event in Orlando, Fla.

The judging panel selected each winner based on their expertise, proven track record and focus on customer value during the past year. The following organizations were recognized for success in customer engagement across consulting, marketing, cloud transition and project wins:

North American Winners

Partner of the Year – Five9

Services and Support Partner of the Year – Group+Elite

Partner Deal of the Year – Avaya

Rising Star Award – Vonage

Latin American Winners

Partner of the Year – Avaya+Latin+America

Partner Deal of the Year – Wittel

Rising Star – Belltech+Brasil

Key Project Award – ddCom

“Congratulations to our partner award winners for their ongoing dedication to ensuring organizations are successful with Verint solutions and continually improving customer engagement,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “Our partners are an extension of the Verint team and our inspiration for designing easier and faster ways to innovate, expand and differentiate their offerings to better serve customers.”

Verint also announced the winners of the Engage 2022 Integration Challenge where partners showcased their creativity and development skills by building innovative integrations with Verint solutions to improve customer engagement. Driven by customer demand for combined solutions, partners leveraged the openness of the Verint Cloud Platform and developer portal to access APIs and guides to create integrations across the Verint portfolio.

Following are the winners in each Integration Challenge category:

Customer Management – Group Elite and their integration of Salesforce customer data and Verint’s Engagement Data Platform.

Infrastructure – Telus International’s Thrio CC360 CCaaS integration with the Verint GCP based Telus ASP system.

Data Ecosystem – Theta Lake with the integration of their compliance suite and Verint Financial Compliance.

