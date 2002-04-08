Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Events at SLEEP 2022, the 36th Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that it will have a significant presence at SLEEP 2022, taking place June 4 - 8, 2022, in Charlotte, NC. SLEEP 2022 is the 36th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS).



“We are excited to return to an in-person SLEEP conference and have the opportunity to highlight our recent innovative technology enhancements to the Inspire platform and share compelling clinical data further demonstrating the real-world efficacy of our treatment,” said Tim Herbert, President and CEO. “Inspire is a proud partner and sponsor of SLEEP 2022, the world’s premier forum on sleep medicine, which facilitates interactive discussions with physicians from across the globe.”

The highlight of the conference is the introduction of Inspire SleepSync™, the next generation Inspire digital platform that unlocks remote therapeutic monitoring through a Bluetooth®-enabled patient remote and web-based patient management portal. Inspire SleepSync now includes over 2.5 million nights of sleep. The recent investments in EnsoData and Ognomy will also be featured, and each will also have a presence at the SLEEP 2022 conference.

On Tuesday, June 7, Inspire will host an educational symposium entitled Sleep Superheroes: Help Patients Succeed with Inspire. An expert panel of sleep physicians will review clinical case studies focused on using Inspire programming adjustments to optimize patient outcomes. Inspire will also be included in multiple scientific sessions, including those listed below.

Sessions of Interest

Tuesday, June 7

10:30 am-12:30 pm: How to Implement and Manage Upper Airway Stimulation Therapy in Your Clinical Practice: The Real-World Experience. (Meena Khan, MD, Joyce Lee-Iannotti MD, Glenn Rothman, DO, Lawrence Chan, DO)

3:45-4:15 pm: Psychological Optimization of Outcomes in Upper Airway Stimulation Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

(Yelena Chernyak, PhD)

Wednesday, June 8

3:30-3:45 pm: Evaluation of Cloud-Connected Home Sensors of Apnea-Hypopnea Index versus Polysomnography and Home Sleep Test during Upper Airway Stimulation Home Titration. (Phil Huyett, MD et al.)

4:30-4:45 pm: A Million Dreams: Improving Compliance and Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea via Upper Airway Stimulation Therapy. Real-World Outcomes. (Deborah Goss, MD et al.)

Posters of Interest

Poster Hall Reception & Presentations (June 7, 5:15-7:15pm)

136: Comparison of Clinical Pathways for Upper Airway Stimulation Management: In-Laboratory Titration Polysomnography versus Home-Based Efficacy Sleep Testing. (David Kent, MD et al.)

140: Clusters of Upper Airway Stimulation Adherence Patterns in the First 90 Days. (Ryan J. Soose, MD et al.)

141: Impact of Insomnia, Depression, and Anxiety on Adherence to Upper Airway Stimulation for Obstructive Sleep Apnea: ADHERE Registry Update. (Reena Dhanda Patil, MD et al., on behalf of the ADHERE Registry investigators)

142: Does Prior Nasal Surgery Impact Outcomes of Upper Airway Stimulation Therapy for OSA? (Vaibhav Ramprasad, MD et al., on behalf of the ADHERE registry investigators)

Booth Presentations

Conference attendees may also visit Inspire’s booth (317) to meet an Inspire patient and listen to lead authors discuss their papers.

Monday, June 6

10:00-10:30 am: Inspire patient

12:30-1:45 pm: Inspire patient

2:45-3:05 pm: Upper Airway Stimulation Impact on Long-Term Patient Outcomes – Comparison to CPAP. (Harneet K. Walia, MD)



Tuesday, June 7

10:00-10:30 am: Inspire patient

2:45-3:15 pm: Machine Learning Identified Patterns of Upper Airway Stimulation Usage. (Patrick J. Strollo Jr., MD)

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

