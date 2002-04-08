SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming Stifel Jaws and Paws Conference

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming Stifel 2022 Jaws and Paws Conference with a presentation on Wednesday, June 1 at 12:05pm ET.

The audio portions of these presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed in the “Events and Presentations” section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: [email protected]
SmileDirectClub Investor Relations: [email protected]

