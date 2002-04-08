Duck Creek Highlights Partnership with ODG by MCG, Focused on their Industry-Leading Return to Work Guidelines

Boston, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announces a new partnership with ODG by MCG, a leader in evidence-based guidelines and claims analytics serving the worker’s compensation, disability, and auto bodily injury space. This partnership will allow carriers to make educated decisions about the claims handling process while they aim to understand the expected cost and duration of an injury for an injured worker.

Duck Creek Claims and its injury management component enables vendors such as ODG by MCG to integrate within its Evidence Based Disability Accelerator solution. These Claims products are already enabling carriers to make educated decisions about the claims handling process and helping claimants return to work more quickly after work-related injuries and illnesses. Worker health is vital for both the employees and employers, as 10-18% of injured workers never reach substantial return to work, according to the Workers Compensation Research Institute, and often early engagement with appropriate activity modifications can be the difference.

Duck Creek Claims is paving the way for the new standard of P&C insurance with its strong workers’ comp processing for carriers. These SaaS solutions alleviate the burdens of manual claims, payments and risk assessments, and also do a better job at estimating the variability of employee recovery time. Carriers can reach a new level of efficiency and execution by utilizing Duck Creek’s insights, intelligence and innovative business solutions.

“Our technology is made up of one system that processes all workers comp claims,” said Andy Yohn, Vice President of Product Management at Duck Creek Technologies. “This singular solution increases efficiency and enables a better experience with more seamless partner integrations and application capability. From finding appropriate medical treatment, to calculating indemnity benefits, and streamlining the processing of medical invoices", Duck Creek Claims is committed to supporting carriers and their customers through the whole process. By partnering with ODG by MCG, we are eager to help workers return to work after a claim and to emphasize the overall health of workers.”

“We are a big believer in bringing evidence-based guidelines and claims analytics into the systems and pipelines through which information flows in the workers’ comp, auto injury, and disability markets. Not only to automate reporting, keeping a pulse on performance, but to impact claim outcomes from the outset, sharing critical information around best practice with all parties, ensuring interventions are optimized to help injured workers get back on their feet quickly. Duck Creek is a leading provider of core system solutions, and this partnership is a leap forward for the industry, beginning with joint clients who helped bring us together”, said Phil LeFevre, Managing Director, ODG by MCG.

About ODG by MCG

ODG, an MCG Health company, (www.mcg.com/odg) provides unbiased, evidence-based guidelines that unite payers, providers, employers, in their efforts to return people confidently and effectively to health in workers’ comp, disability, and auto insurance lines. The clinical guidelines and analytical tools within ODG are designed to improve and benchmark return-to-work performance, facilitate quality care while limiting inappropriate utilization, assess claim risk for interventional triage, and set reserves based on industry data.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.