Nowigence, Inc. Begins Trading Today on US Mid-Tier Stock Exchange OTCQB 'the Venture Market' Under Symbol 'NOWG'

Listing follows the successful launch of the Company’s commercial-scale AI turnkey SaaS in-real-time knowledge engine called ‘Pluaris.’

Pluaris solves the information overload problem commonly experienced at work and at home. The Company believes the personal knowledge management (KM) market opportunity has over 1 billion users and is currently underserved.

NOWG begins trading today.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Nowigence, Inc. ("NOWG" or the "Company") ( NOWG) announces today that its common stock will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, the mid-tier OTC equity market, which lists primarily early-stage and developing companies in the U.S. and international markets.

Nearly all data generated by humans is in the form of language, but few consumers or entities today have the resources to harness it. Longform, in-depth and complex information is disregarded due to short attention spans and distractions by instant messages, emails, social media, etc.

“Today, we celebrate a historic milestone in our growth journey that began five years ago. We are emerging from being a private company to being publicly listed. The reason is that we want each knowledge worker to learn more in less time, thereby solving the information overload problem we all are experiencing at work and at home. Our machine learning and natural language processing app, called Pluaris, mimics the way we absorb knowledge as humans while searching through massive volumes of information,” said Anoop Bhatia, founder and CEO of Nowigence. “This milestone is a key enabler of our mission to become a leading player in a rapidly growing market, which has a minimum potential $20 billion of serviceable market despite the most conservative lens used for estimating the opportunity size. We thank the entire team at Nowigence for their hard work, as well as our other investors for their support."

Pluaris offers significant differentiation from other contemporary solutions available in the market. It serves individual research scholars, students, journalists and knowledge workers, saving time daily in their pursuit to advance knowledge, as well as serving enterprises that tailor the front end to meet their specific needs. Nowigence serves various end markets, targeting sales teams that are creating customer-centric intelligence dossiers on the fly whenever demanded or delivering a transparent and intelligent process connecting corporations, citizens, domain experts, NGOs and philanthropists for foundations helping to manage social programs or an advanced knowledge platform supporting skill advancements, continuous learning, assessments and job placement.

About Nowigence Inc.

Nowigence is an innovative software as a service (SaaS) company focused on developing and bringing to market PluarisTM — a comprehensive, ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) platform. Pluaris delivers the combined power of an intelligent reader and a smart search engine, analyzing public and private data sources for relevant content, in real time, on any topic and for any reason: entertainment, research, work, etc. For more information, visit the Company’s website at nowigence.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "may," "intend," "predict," "should," "would," "predict," "potential," "seem," "future," "outlook" or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iii) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to the Company; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company following the completion of the business combination; (v) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions, including the growth and development of the urban air mobility market; (vi) the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; (vii) the Company's ability to grow and manage future growth, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (viii) the Company's ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (ix) the Company's ability to successfully develop its product range; (x) the effects of competition on the Company's future business; (xi) the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; (xi) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; and (xii) those factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the heading "Risk Factors" and other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release, and undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Aydan Mori

Albany, NY

www.nowigence.com

+1-704-275-5522

[email protected]