Beyond Meat® Makes Plant-based Grilling More Accessible Than Ever This Summer With Cookout Classic™ Now Available in Over 10,000 Retail Outlets Nationwide

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, is making plant-based burgers more accessible this summer grilling season with expanded availability of its Cookout Classic™ value pack. Since last summer, Beyond Meat has significantly expanded the distribution of Cookout Classic to over 10,000 stores nationwide including at Giant Food, Hannaford, Publix, ShopRite, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market, and select Albertsons, Kroger, Target and Walmart locations. Cookout Classic helps narrow the price gap between plant-based meat and animal protein as Beyond Meat works to champion a more accessible and sustainable food system.

Cookout Classic was first introduced to retail in 2020 as a limited time offering and due to its popularity, Beyond Meat made it a permanent retail item. The Cookout Classic burger pack is designed to feed the whole family and inspire a shift to plant-based meat at barbecues this summer. The juicy and delicious burgers are made with simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten.

Beyond Meat, the #1 selling plant-based meat brand in the refrigerated category in retail1, continues to increase accessibility to delicious plant-based protein that is better for people and planet. In April, Beyond Meat announced expanded availability of its Beyond Chicken® Tenders at over 8,000 new outlets nationwide including grocery, pharmacy and club stores. Beyond Meat’s products are available in approximately 135,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 90+ countries, including 35,000 retail stores in the U.S.2

For recipe inspiration and to find Cookout Classic at a retailer near you, visit the Beyond Meat store locator .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2022, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 135,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 90 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 12, 2022, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Shira Zackai

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f71784d-1379-4b5e-aab9-afd774a276b4

1 SPINS 52 weeks ending 5/15/22, Total US MULO and NEC

2 As of March 2022