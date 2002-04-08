Iridex Obtains Regulatory Clearance for Cyclo G6® Glaucoma Platform in China

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation ( IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced that it has received regulatory clearance to market and sell its Cyclo G6® platform for the treatment of glaucoma diseases in China by its National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). In accordance with the clearance, Iridex and distribution partners Topcon and Clinico will launch the Cyclo G6 system and related probes in China beginning in the third quarter of 2022.



“Achieving regulatory approval in China is an important milestone for Iridex and opens a large market for MicroPulse Transcleral Laser Therapy (TLT) and our non-incisional treatment suite. We are pleased to to offer these unique solutions to the large population suffering from glaucoma diseases throughout China,” said David Bruce, President and CEO of Iridex. “This market clearance provides us with a significant new market to drive further awareness and adoption of the Cyclo G6 platform throughout the world.”

The Cyclo G6 system utilizes the company’s MP3 Probe to deliver its MicroPulse TLT, providing non-incisional IOP control in a quick, effective and safe procedure. A study in the Journal of Glaucoma found 2% to 4% of adults over the age of 40 in China suffer from glaucoma1. A study in the British Journal of Ophthalmology determined that among China’s 405 million adults over 40 years old, there are approximately 9.4 million adults with Glaucomatous Optic Neuropathy (GON). Approximately 5.2 million Chinese citizens are blind in at least one eye and 1.7 million of these patients are blind in both eyes resulting from GON.2

About Iridex

Iridex is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used to treat glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME), and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally, primarily through independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

