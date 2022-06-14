A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents key highlights

CNH Industrial has published the companion guide to its 2021 Sustainability Report, A Sustainable Year. The publication is also available as an interactive online magazine. Visit publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2021 to learn more about how the Company and its people proactively work to make the world a better place.



London, June 14, 2022

CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) has redoubled its commitment to a more sustainable future, as evidenced by the sixth edition of A Sustainable Year which highlights a selection of sustainability initiatives accomplished in 2021.

It complements the earlier publication of the 2021 Sustainability Report, providing a reader-friendly snapshot of the Company’s major social, economic, and environmental activities as well as its strategic sustainability targets.

A Sustainable Year showcases some of the projects and initiatives that are enabling CNH Industrial to pursue its sustainability strategy. Highlights include CASE Construction Equipment’s beach care project to tackle plastic waste and raise awareness, and the Company’s program to install solar panels on the roofs of all manufacturing plants by 2030. It also details the New Holland brand’s e-Source, a new plug-in system which transforms mechanical energy generated by a tractor into electricity to power implements, consequently reducing carbon emissions, improving safety standards, and saving fuel.

Furthermore, the publication provides updates on how the Company is engaged with its people and communities at large, promoting Diversity and Inclusion initiatives and supporting its customers on their own sustainability journeys.

These stories are testament to CNH Industrial's leading role in corporate sustainability. The Company continues to be acknowledged for its commitment, including 11 consecutive years of being named as an Industry Top Scorer in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indexes.

