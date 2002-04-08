Hub Group awarded Intermodal Carrier of the Year by Church & Dwight

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group ( HUBG), announced it has been awarded Intermodal Carrier of the Year by long-time customer, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (: CHD). Hub Group was selected for this honor based on a variety of factors including on-time pick-up, delivery performance, tender acceptance, and customer service.



“It is an honor to be recognized by Church & Dwight for our performance,” said Phillip D. Yeager, Hub Group President and COO. “This recognition underscores our team’s commitment to our values of service, integrity and innovation every day.”

Church & Dwight has been a Hub Group customer for over 30 years. Hub Group delivers innovative supply chain solutions across multiple service lines that provide capacity and service to keep their goods moving. In addition, Hub Group helps Church & Dwight reduce costs and improve its carbon footprint.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company ( HUBG) with $5 billion in revenue, our 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

