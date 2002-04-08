Backblaze and Carahsoft Expand Public Sector Access to Astonishingly Easy Cloud Storage

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze , Inc. ( BLZE), the leading independent storage cloud platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Backblaze’s Master Government Aggregator® to bring Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage to buying programs for federal, state, and local government; healthcare; and educational institutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partner network and public sector procurement vehicles, including National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Public sector decision-makers reference budget, pricing models, and transparency as their biggest barriers to cloud adoption ,” Nilay Patel, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Backblaze noted. “That’s why this partnership is so exciting: Our services come at a fraction of the price of other options, and we’ve long been known for our transparent, trusted approach to working with customers.”



Backblaze’s recent launch of Backblaze B2 Reserve—a capacity-based pricing bundle—has led to rapid growth in availability of their services through the channel. Recent research shows that the public sector CIOs driving cloud adoption (creating a 14.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years) are increasingly seeking to optimize their cloud spend as they face a return to work “ budget snapback ” with on-site IT expenses coming back into the picture. Through the partnership with Carahsoft, Backblaze can be instrumental in meeting that need.

“Backblaze’s ease-of-use, affordability, and transparency are just some of the major advantages of their robust cloud backup and storage services,” said Evan Slack, Director of Sales for Emerging Cloud and Virtualization Technologies at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Backblaze and our reseller partners to help agencies better protect and secure their business data at cost-efficient pricing.”



For resellers who currently have an account with Carahsoft and want to begin offering Backblaze services, the process will proceed as usual. Immediate quote requests should be emailed to [email protected] for further details. Resellers without a Carahsoft account who would like to sell Backblaze services can create an account on the Carahsoft website. For additional information about the partnership, Backblaze shared an in-depth announcement on their blog .

Backblaze’s cloud storage platform is available through Carahsoft’s NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Backblaze team at Carahsoft at [email protected]

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles.

Press Contact:

Patrick Thomas

Head of Publishing, Backblaze

([email protected])