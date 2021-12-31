Tivic Health Survey Reveals Allergy Season Impacts Job Performance, Commuting, and Ability to Enjoy Outdoor Activities

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced survey findings revealing that seasonal allergies impact job performance, commuting, and the ability to enjoy outdoor activities.

A randomized survey of 2,000 U.S. allergy sufferers* was conducted last month by OnePoll on behalf of Tivic Health and found that 79 percent of respondents look forward to the changing seasons, but not the potential allergies that come with it. Seventy-six percent of respondents consider their allergies severe, and 86 percent said sinus and allergy issues impact their job performance. Forty-six percent of respondents said allergies even affect their commute to work.

When asked about solutions for combating allergies, 63 percent said natural and drug-free options impact their purchase decisions and almost 5 in 10 (48 percent) said they spend $100 or more on over-the-counter allergy and sinus medication each year.

"Allergy season began early this year, and with it comes an increase in respiratory allergies caused by early pollination of plants and trees," said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. "We continue to see via testimonials and product reviews high consumer interest in products that help them better manage their health and wellness.

"We believe that consumers need to have access to safe, effective, and affordable options when searching for allergy relief," continued Ernst. "We've taken a sophisticated technology and delivered it via ClearUP, a non-invasive, drug-free device for sinus pain and congestion from allergies, colds, and flu. ClearUP is a bioelectronic device which works with the body's neural pathways to target sinus pain and congestion."

It turns out that seasonal allergies are giving respondents more trouble than just nasal drip, sinus pain and headaches. Half of the respondents reported finding it difficult to walk their dog and 49 percent said outdoor activities, like hiking or boating, are impacted by their allergies.

Dr. Alan Goldsobel of Allergy & Asthma Associates of Northern California, and Adjunct Clinical Professor at Stanford University says, "A vast majority of patients are not interested in taking more medications – steroids in particular – and don't want to use nasal steroids even when doctors recommend it."

Additional highlights from the survey include:

40 percent keep medications to combat their allergies on hand year-round

44 percent begin adding to their stockpile several weeks before allergy season begins and another 30 percent start months in advance

53 percent will try an average of five or more remedies before giving up and toughing out their allergies

73 percent would spend more than $100 for a non-drowsy, drug-free solution for sinus pain and congestion

for a non-drowsy, drug-free solution for sinus pain and congestion 66 percent would be interested in using a drug-free device to relieve sinus pain and congestion

56 percent seek out natural or non-invasive remedies to treat their allergy symptoms.

ClearUP is available at https://tivichealth.com, Amazon.com, and BestBuy.com, and has an MSRP of $149.

*About the Survey

The survey was conducted by One Poll on behalf of Tivic Health, April 11-12, 2022, and sent to 2000 respondents (demographics US population). Respondents were asked if they suffer from allergies and were not compensated for their participation.

About Tivic Health Systems, Inc.

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

