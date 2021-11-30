LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Halcyon House

PR Newswire

Mid-rise Community Introduces 393 New Apartment Homes to Highly Coveted Costa Mesa, Calif., Market

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Halcyon House , a sophisticated mid-rise community in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Halcyon House brings 393 apartment homes to the "City of the Arts" known for its renowned public art installations and reputation as a cultural center for performance and fine arts. In addition to its acclaimed arts scene, the city's refined lifestyle is further highlighted by two of Orange Country's Michelin-starred restaurants, and an upscale retail sector.

"Costa Mesa embodies 'California cool' and boasts an eclectic vibe that has turned it into an incredibly coveted community for discerning renters," said Ryan Gatchalian, Division President for Southern California with LMC. "Halcyon House is perfectly positioned for easy accessibility to everything the city and region have to offer. But, with its unique amenities and custom interior finishes, the community itself has carved out a distinct niche in the neighborhood. With its innovative, contemporary vision, along with its round the clock, personal service, Halcyon House departs from traditional Orange County design to elevate and inspire a one-of-a-kind living experience."

Situated at 585 Anton Blvd., Halcyon House is only 15 minutes from Orange County's top-rated beaches in Laguna Beach, Huntington Beach and San Clemente, 20 minutes from the historic mission in San Juan Capistrano and 30 minutes from Disneyland. But Halcyon House residents won't have to venture far, or even hop in a car, to take advantage of local hot spots.

Costa Mesa is the top-rated neighborhood in Orange County for walkability. Close to the community is The CAMP, an eco-friendly retail campus offering a variety of unique boutiques, galleries and healthful restaurants. Halcyon House is also minutes away from The LAB, Orange County's open-air, anti-mall bohemian hangout and shopping destination. Those seeking a more traditional upscale shopping experience can hit up the more than 250 nearby designer shops that make up the world-famous South Coast Plaza.

Michelin Star restaurants Taco Maria and Hanare Sushi both call Costa Mesa home. Halcyon House residents can stroll up the block to catch a Broadway production or live concert at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The South Coast Repertory, Samueli Theater and Noguchi Garden sculpture plaza are all within walking distance.

Interstate 405 passes just blocks from the community, providing ideal connectivity to John Wayne International Airport and the employment centers of Irvine, as well as direct access to both Los Angeles and San Diego.

Halcyon House features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes, ranging from 670 to 2,052 square feet. Homes are equipped with smart thermostats, USB outlets, wall cable routing kits and cutting-edge internet options. Kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances, islands, quartz countertops and under-cabinet ambiance lighting. Spa-like bathrooms include ceramic floors and tiled showers with glass door enclosures. The living spaces are highlighted by automated roller shades, luxury vinyl plank flooring and oversized closets.

All residents have access to two swimming pools with sun decks and poolside terraces, a yoga and fitness studio, concierge service, golf simulator, co-working lounge, private lounge with catering kitchen and a whiskey lounge. A Getaway Guest Suite is available for rent for visiting guests. Pet owners can also take advantage of The Hound's House pet spa and park.

Halcyon House is LMC's third Orange County community, joining Core in Anaheim and Malden Station in Fullerton. Move-ins are set to begin later this month.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the United States. As of November 30, 2021, LMC had a 42,000-home pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $16.4 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3943

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmc-announces-start-of-leasing-at-halcyon-house-301567723.html

SOURCE LMC