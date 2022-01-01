Piper Sandler Expands Consumer Equity Research Group with Addition of Edward Yruma

Piper+Sandler+Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Edward+Yruma as a managing director and senior research analyst covering global lifestyle brands with a focus on retail & digital disruptors. He will be based in the firm’s New York office.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Yruma served as a managing director at KeyBanc Capital Markets for 13 years where he led the internet/media pod and covered internet/e-commerce and softlines. Prior to that he spent eight years with J.P. Morgan in investment banking and as a senior research analyst covering business and consumer services. Yruma earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. He currently serves on the board of the Retail Marketing Society.

“We are pleased to welcome Ed Yruma to Piper Sandler’s consumer equity research team. Ed brings a long track record of serving clients with thought-leading research and relationships. The consumer sector is undergoing significant technological change and we are excited to add Ed’s expertise to our growing consumer platform,” said Michael+Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Sandler.

The Piper Sandler equity research group consists of over 60 senior analysts covering over 1,000 small, mid and large-cap stocks in the following sectors: consumer, energy & power, financial services, healthcare and technology.

