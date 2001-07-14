Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that Consulting magazine has named Jim+Roth and Mychal+Harrison Top Consultants in 2022. Huron CEO Jim Roth was recognized for his lifetime achievements in the consulting profession and Mychal Harrison was honored for his continued excellence in driving diversity, equity and inclusion across the firm.

“Jim is a selfless and visionary leader who has helped shape Huron into the market-leading consulting and digital firm it is today,” said John+McCartney, non-executive chairman of the Huron board. “This recognition confirms his strong leadership throughout a distinguished tenure as Huron’s CEO. I congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.”

“Mychal is an exceptional example of a leader who continues to make an impact on our people and our clients,” said Jim+Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. “This honor is a testament to his leadership in championing our firmwide diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and positioning Huron to be an even better place to work. I am thrilled he is being recognized for his collective achievements and look forward to his continued success.”

Jim was honored for his distinguished career and leadership in evolving Huron into a highly collaborative and inclusive global organization focused on helping clients who face significant disruption and regulatory change. During his tenure as CEO, Huron has nearly doubled in revenues and headcount and transformed through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Jim continues to passionately serve clients and help them achieve meaningful transformation through strategy, leadership and governance, and operational initiatives.

Mychal was recognized for his passion and advocacy in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and programs across Huron. Mychal serves on the company’s Diversity and Inclusion Council and has played an integral role in the ideation and implementation of various diversity and inclusion programs, including organizing townhall discussions and internal workshops. In addition to Mychal’s diversity, equity and inclusion-focused efforts, he is a leader on Huron’s investment banking team, where he applies his deep functional expertise in business planning and finance strategy to guide stakeholders through buy-and sell-side transactions.

Since 2000, Consulting magazine recognized the most influential and distinguished practitioners in the consulting profession, those who differentiate themselves by their ability to innovate, deliver the highest quality of client service and affect positive change.

Jim and Mychal were recognized for their achievements during the Top Consultants awards event on June 9, 2022.

