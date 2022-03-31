Fiduciary Trust International Continues to Grow Radnor Office, Welcoming Peter Niedland, CFA as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Peter Niedland, CFA has joined the firm as a managing director and senior portfolio manager based in its Radnor office.

“We are committed to ensuring our clients have access to a dedicated team of professionals who are skilled at managing assets with the goal of wealth preservation and growth over the long term,” said Julie Strong Karnavas, Fiduciary Trust International regional managing director for the Pennsylvania market. “Pete’s many years of investment experience make him an ideal addition to our portfolio management team.”

Mr. Niedland has more than 29 years of experience in the financial services industry, where he has concentrated on investing in private and smaller public companies. He joins Fiduciary Trust International from Maplewood Capital in Wayne, PA, an event-driven investment firm, where he served as a principal with responsibilities including deal sourcing, company selection and due diligence, and investment strategy. Mr. Niedland was also a senior portfolio manager at Turner Investments in Berwyn, PA, where he managed institutional and mutual fund assets in small and microcap securities. Earlier in his career, he was a senior portfolio manager at Emerald Asset Management in Lancaster, PA; co-founder of small cap growth boutique manager NS Investment Partners; and a senior portfolio manager with Pilgrim Baxter (manager of the PBHG family of funds).

“For a majority of my career, I have focused on investing in innovative, high-quality smaller companies, led by proven management teams and possessing strong growth characteristics, as a way to generate healthy long-term returns for investors,” said Mr. Niedland. “Fiduciary Trust International is a client-focused organization offering a boutique-level feel coupled with the institutional-level resources required to evaluate these value-driven opportunities, as well as the flexibility to be creative and curate investment solutions that place the client at the center of all our decisions. I am very excited to have the opportunity to join a team with the history and reputation of Fiduciary Trust International.”

Mr. Niedland, who holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, graduated from the University of Richmond with a bachelor’s degree in economics and marketing. He is the most recent addition to Fiduciary Trust International’s Radnor office, with Philip Jodz, CFP® having joined as senior relationship manager in April+2022.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $98 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.45 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

