UPS Welcomes Bala Subramanian to Newly Created Position of EVP and Chief Digital and Technology Officer

ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (: UPS) today appointed Bala Subramanian, 50, to the newly created position of Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

Effective July 18, Bala will report to Chief Executive Officer Carol B. Tomé and join the UPS Executive Leadership Team with responsibility for technology and industrial engineering to drive more innovative, agile and flexible solutions for UPS stakeholders.

“Bala will supercharge our digital transformation at UPS, driving new competitive advantages for our customers and partners,” said Carol. “He will be laser focused on making it easier to do business with UPS, while giving our employees new tools to unleash even more innovation for our customers.”

In this new role, Bala will be responsible for the overall strategy, design, development and execution of UPS’s technology, industrial engineering and digital transformation functions and will be a key driver in growing the business.

Bala brings a wealth of experience to UPS, most recently serving as Chief Digital Officer at AT&T (:T), where he and his teams led the digital transformation of employee and customer experiences. His efforts helped to modernize technology and establish an agile and data-driven approach to working across the company.

Prior to AT&T, Bala served as the Chief Digital Officer at Best Buy (: BBY), where he helped lead the company’s turnaround with responsibility for technology, product development and operations across the company’s global e-commerce portfolio. Bala also served in technology leadership roles at T-Mobile U.S. ( TMUS) and Ericsson ( ERIC), earlier in his career.

Bala holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Oklahoma. He serves on the board of directors for Cars.com and the Dutch multinational retailer Ahold Delhaize.

